20 April 2025
EN

Spring national cross-country running championship held in Gusar - PHOTO

Athletics
News
20 April 2025 15:35
9
Spring national cross-country running championship held in Gusar - PHOTO

The spring national cross-country running championship was held in Gusar, organized by the Ministry of Youth and Sports and the Azerbaijan Athletics Federation.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, the President of the Azerbaijan Athletics Federation Javid Gurbanov and the head of the sector of the Ministry of Youth and Sports Sevda Mirzayeva spoke about the work carried out for the development of athletics and expressed their belief that the new programs prepared in this direction will yield positive results, Idman.biz reports.

In addition to the capital representatives, 100 athletes from Ganja, Barda, Gadabay, Ismayilli, Astara, Siyazan, Shabran, Guba, Gusar, Khachmaz and Ordubad competed in the race. Among men, Ordubad athlete Amrah Naghiyev won the title of national champion in the 10 km race. At a distance of 6 km, an athlete from Ganja Umid Ibrahimov won, and at 3 and 2 km, respectively, Isgander Askerov and Namig Babayev won.

Anna Yusupova became the national champion for the second time in the women's 6 km race. Zahra Shiraliyeva from Ismayilli won the 4 km race, Azeri Mammadli won the 2 km race, and Gulchin Naghiyeva won the 1 km race.

Idman.biz

Related news

Humans and robots competed - who won? - VIDEO
19 April 17:30
Athletics

Humans and robots competed - who won? - VIDEO

21 robots took part in the race
Farid Gayibov: “The large number of foreign athletes participating in the race is a gratifying moment”
13 April 18:00
Athletics

Farid Gayibov: “The large number of foreign athletes participating in the race is a gratifying moment”

The Minister of Youth and Sports spoke about the importance of the race
Gabala-Khankendi ultramarathon ends - VIDEO
13 April 14:20
Athletics

Gabala-Khankendi ultramarathon ends - VIDEO

The last stage, which started in Agdam, ended in Khankendi, Idman.biz
67-year-old ultramarathon participant: "I will achieve a good result"
13 April 11:53
Athletics

67-year-old ultramarathon participant: "I will achieve a good result"

Tapdig Dadashov stressed the importance of holding such races more often in our country
Gabala-Khankendi Ultramarathon: Final stage kicks off
13 April 10:35
Athletics

Gabala-Khankendi Ultramarathon: Final stage kicks off

The final stage of the Gabala-Khankendi ultramarathon has officially started
Gabala - Khankendi Ultramarathon: Winners of second stage - PHOTO - VIDEO
11 April 16:32
Athletics

Gabala - Khankendi Ultramarathon: Winners of second stage - PHOTO - VIDEO

Participants covered a distance of 65 kilometers from Agdash to Barda

Most read

WATCH: Lionel Messi opens up: “You’re Messi’s son, you have to play well”
18 April 09:50
Football

WATCH: Lionel Messi opens up: “You’re Messi’s son, you have to play well”

Lionel Messi shared rare insights into family life, his children's budding football talents, and his mindset as he prepares for a demanding year ahead
Lionel Messi: "Pep Guardiola is from another world"
18 April 10:53
Football

Lionel Messi: "Pep Guardiola is from another world"

Leo Messi hails Pep Guardiola as a football visionary
Raffaeli takes lead at Baku World Cup – UPDATED – PHOTO
18 April 16:47
Gymnastics

Raffaeli takes lead at Baku World Cup – UPDATED – PHOTO

The Rhythmic Gymnastics World Cup is underway in Baku, bringing together top talents from across the globe
WATCH: Guardiola sweats over key absences ahead of crucial Everton clash
18 April 16:05
Football

WATCH: Guardiola sweats over key absences ahead of crucial Everton clash

Pep Guardiola has provided a mixed bag of updates on his injury-hit squad