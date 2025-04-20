Spring national cross-country running championship held in Gusar - PHOTO

The spring national cross-country running championship was held in Gusar, organized by the Ministry of Youth and Sports and the Azerbaijan Athletics Federation.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, the President of the Azerbaijan Athletics Federation Javid Gurbanov and the head of the sector of the Ministry of Youth and Sports Sevda Mirzayeva spoke about the work carried out for the development of athletics and expressed their belief that the new programs prepared in this direction will yield positive results, Idman.biz reports.

In addition to the capital representatives, 100 athletes from Ganja, Barda, Gadabay, Ismayilli, Astara, Siyazan, Shabran, Guba, Gusar, Khachmaz and Ordubad competed in the race. Among men, Ordubad athlete Amrah Naghiyev won the title of national champion in the 10 km race. At a distance of 6 km, an athlete from Ganja Umid Ibrahimov won, and at 3 and 2 km, respectively, Isgander Askerov and Namig Babayev won.

Anna Yusupova became the national champion for the second time in the women's 6 km race. Zahra Shiraliyeva from Ismayilli won the 4 km race, Azeri Mammadli won the 2 km race, and Gulchin Naghiyeva won the 1 km race.

Idman.biz