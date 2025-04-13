13 April 2025
Gabala-Khankendi ultramarathon ends - VIDEO

Gabala-Khankendi ultramarathon has come to an end.

The last stage, which started in Agdam, ended in Khankendi, Idman.biz reports.

The winner of the last stage among men was Turkish Omer Alkanoglu. His compatriot Uzeyir Soylamaz and Georgian Giorgi Lomidze took 2nd and 3rd places.

In the women's competition, Turkish Hasibe Demir took first place, Ukrainian Olena Shevchenko took 2nd place, and Azerbaijani Leyla Abdinova took 3rd place.

Based on the results of the four stages, Uzeyir Soylamaz and Olena Shevchenko were awarded the main prize of the competition (4,000 manats). Omer Alkanoglu and Hasibe Demir took 2nd place (3,000 manats), Giorgi Lomidze and Mariya Kalpakova took 3rd place (2,000 manats).

The ultramarathon, jointly organized by the Ministry of Youth and Sports, Baku City Circuit and the Azerbaijan Athletics Federation, started on April 10 from the Sports Capital city of Gabala. 81 athletes participated in the race, which covered a distance of 192 kilometers. Athletes from Turkiye, Ukraine, Russia, Moldova and Georgia were among the participants of the ultramarathon. The participants ran 55 km from Gabala to Agdash, 65 km from Agdash to Barda, 44 km from Barda to Agdam, and finally 28 km from Agdam to Khankendi.

Aytac Sahad
Idman.biz

