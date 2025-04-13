Gabala-Khankendi Ultramarathon: Final stage kicks off

The final stage of the Gabala-Khankendi ultramarathon has officially started.

The concluding stretch began in Aghdam and will wrap up today in Khankendi, Idman.biz reports.

On the final day of the race, ultramarathon participants will cover a distance of 28 kilometers.

It should be noted that the marathon began in Gabala, which holds the title of “Sports Capital.”

The ultramarathon spans a total distance of 192 kilometers. The previous stages included routes from Gabala to Aghdash (distance unspecified), Aghdash to Barda (65 km), and Barda to Aghdam (44 km). Winners of each individual stage have already been awarded separately. The overall champions of the ultramarathon will receive the grand prize.

Aytaj Sahed

Idman.biz