Wrestling
News
4 December 2023 09:28
Firdovsi Umudov: "We dedicate our victory to our martyrs"

"I would like to express my thanks to the coaching staff, the head coach of the national freestyle wrestling team Jabrayil Hasanov, the coach of the Greco-Roman team Hasan Aliyev, and the coaching staff of the women's team for achieving this result."

Colonel Firdovsi Umudov of the State Border Service told Idman.biz.

The head of the wrestling team, organized by the organizing committee, evaluated the World Military Wrestling Championship held in Baku. He said that everyone in all 3 teams fought until the end, and as a result, Azerbaijan achieved a successful result: "Not everyone can win in the race, there must be a defeat. Our athletes justified the trust shown to them. Before the competitions, we announced that we will continue the victory won in Qarabag in the World Championship. We have achieved this. We competed in the championship as the athletes of Azerbaijan. I express my gratitude to the Ministry of Youth and Sports and the leadership of the State Border Service for creating conditions for organizing the championship at a high level. The guests who came to our homeland were satisfied with everything. After that, I believe that our athletes will achieve great success."

Noting that there is no weak opponent in the World Championship, Umudov emphasized that our teams are capable of performing in any competition: "We expected our athletes to achieve this result. Because in our country Mr. President Ilham Aliyev always pays great attention and care to sports and our athletes. We had no right to lose the competition. We were surprised by Jeyhun Allahverdiyev (61 kg), Nihad Guluzade (60 kg) and Ruzzana Mammadova (59 kg) among our freestyle wrestlers. We expect great achievements from them in the future. We dedicate this victory to our martyrs. May God have mercy on all our martyrs."

It should be noted that Azerbaijan's national wrestling team finished the World Military Wrestling Championship held in Baku with 21 medals.

Banuchichek Huseynli
Idman.biz

