2 December 2023
EN

World Championship: Azerbaijan became the second in Greco-Roman wrestling - PHOTO

Wrestling
News
2 December 2023 17:43
World Championship: Azerbaijan became the second in Greco-Roman wrestling - PHOTO

The Azerbaijani national team took second place in Greco-Roman wrestling.

Idman.biz reports that the team of Azerbaijan achieved this success in the 36th World Military Wrestling Championship in Baku.

The Azerbaijani wrestlers, who won 4 gold, 1 silver, and 3 bronze medals, are behind only Russia. The first "triple" was closed by the Iranian team.

It should be noted that Nihad Guluzade (60 kg), Ziya Babashov (63 kg), Ulvi Ganizade (72 kg), Gurban Gurbanov (77 kg) and Murad Ahmadiyev (97 kg) were awarded the title of champion in the World Championship. Lachin Valiyev took the second place, Farid Sadikhli (55 kg), Gurban Gurbanov (77 kg) and Azad Aliyev (82 kg) took the 3rd place.

Banuchichek Huseynli

Idman.biz

