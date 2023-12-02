Gold medals from the Azerbaijani wrestlers - PHOTO

The Azerbaijani national team in Greco-Roman wrestling won another gold medal at the World Military Championship held in Baku.

Idman.biz reports that Nihad Guluzade has added an award to the team's assets.

The wrestler fought in the weight of 60 kg and won the Iranian Milad Reza Nejad in the final and climbed to the top of the podium.

Earlier today, Gurban Gurbanov (67 kg) also won the title of champion.

It should be noted that Azerbaijani wrestlers won 10 gold, 2 silver and 6 bronze medals in the first 3 days of the World Cup.

Azerbaijani Greco-Roman wrestler Gurban Gurbanov won a bronze medal in the World Military Championship held in Baku.

Idman.biz reports that the Azerbaijani wrestler, who fought in the 77 kg weight category, met Russian Alexander Babumara for the third place.

The Azerbaijani athlete defeated his opponent.

Banuchichek Huseynli

Idman.biz