Khetag Gazyumov: "That's why I fully trusted the team to Hasanov"

"First of all, I would like to mention Jabrayil Hasanov and thank him for his quality work with the national team in this World Championship."

Idman.biz reports that this was said by the head coach of the Azerbaijan national team in freestyle wrestling, Khetag Gazyumov.

The coach evaluated the performance of the Azərbaijani national team in the World Military Championship held in Baku. He said that the work of coach Jabrayil Hasanov is great for the Azerbaijani national team to take the first place in the team score: "He is the captain of the State Border Service, and therefore I fully trusted him about the team. He perfectly prepared the team for the World Military Championship. Gabriel is a professional and knows how to prepare the team for important competitions. I would like to mention experienced Haji Aliyev and the young who became champions. They were all great. I am sure that the coaching staff led by Hasanov did everything they could."

He also specially mentioned the role of the Azerbaijan Wrestling Federation in doing everything for the team to perform at a high level in the 9 months he was the head coach: "I thank the federation management for organizing all the international training camps that we decided to move from Azerbaijan to Russia."

It should be noted that Ali Rahimzade (65 kg), Haji Aliyev (70 kg), Turan Bayramov (74 kg), Orkhan Abbasov (79 kg) and Ibrahim Yusubov (92 kg) won gold in the World Championship, Jeyhun Allahverdiyev (61 kg) silver, Farid Jabbarov (86 kg) won the bronze prize.

Idman.biz