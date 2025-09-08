Azerbaijani wrestlers claim 8 medals at Turkic States Universiade

The wrestling competitions at the Turkic States Universiade, held in Cholpon-Ata, Kyrgyzstan, have concluded.

Four more of our wrestlers reached the podium at the event held in the sports hall of the “Rukh Ordo” Cultural Center, Idman.biz reports.

In Greco-Roman wrestling, Roman Karimov (67 kg) won gold, while in freestyle wrestling, Ashraf Ashirov (86 kg) and Yusif Dursunov (125 kg) also claimed gold medals. Freestyle wrestler Musa Aghayev (65 kg) took the silver medal.

Thus, our wrestlers finished the Universiade with a total of eight medals: 4 gold, 2 silver, and 2 bronze.

Yesterday Vadat Gasimli (60 kg) won gold, Ali Guliyev (97 kg) silver, and Ramik Heybatov (74 kg) and Javad Mammadov (77 kg) won bronze medals.

In the team standings, our Greco-Roman wrestling team ranked first, while our freestyle wrestling team finished in second place.

