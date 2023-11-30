Haji Aliyev: "I dedicate my victory to the dear memory of our martyrs"

"I am very happy that I won a gold medal at the 36th World Championship in military wrestling held in Baku. I am grateful to everyone for supporting me wholeheartedly."

Idman.biz reports that Haji Aliyev (70kg), who won the gold medal in the World Military Wrestling Championship held in Baku, posted this on his social network account.

The three-time World Champion said that he was happy to add this award to his medals: "I express my gratitude to everyone who took part in the organization of this competition, especially to the Azerbaijani chief of service, Colonel-General Elchin Guliyev. I would like to thank our President Ilham Aliyev from the bottom of my heart once again for the conditions created for Azerbaijani sports and athletes. I dedicate this wonderful victory to the dear memory of our martyrs. Long live Azerbaijan".

It should be noted that in the final of Haji Aliyev, he won against an Iranian wrestler.

