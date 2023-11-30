Azerbaijani World Champion walking around with the flag of Azerbaijan and Turkiye: "It was my duty"

"Since the competition was held in Azerbaijan, we prepared it with full responsibility. Our goal was to raise the flag of Azerbaijan."

This was told by Ibrahim Yusubov (92 kg), who won a gold medal at the World Military Wrestling Championship held in Baku, to the Idman.biz.

He said that after the final match, he was proud to circle the carpet with our tricolor flag as well as the flag of Turkey: "In the final, I met an athlete from our brother country. I knew that if he won, he would raise the flag of Azerbaijan high. We are brother countries, two states but one nation. For this reason, it was my duty to raise the Turkish flag high. I am proud of that."

According to Yusubov, the world championship is organized at a high level and the strongest wrestlers are participating in Baku: "The responsibility in front of the native audience is double. We wrestled in front of our audience and represented our military. We are glad that we raised our flag to the heights, where it deserves. Each of my opponents was strong. Today, there is no weak opponent as wrestling is developed all over the world. Until now, no country has organized the world championship of military personnel at such a high level. I thank everyone who suffered."

It should be noted that the Azerbaijani national team finished the first day of the championship with 4 gold, 1 silver and 1 bronze medals.

Emin Aga

Idman.biz