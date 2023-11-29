Azerbaijani wrestlers won 4 gold medals on the first day of the World Championship - UPDATE - PHOTO

The Azerbaijani national team finished the first day of the 36th World Championship in military wrestling in Baku with 4 gold medals.

Idman.biz reports that Ibrahim Yusubov (92 kg) won the 4th championship for the Azerbaijani team.

He defeated his Turkish opponent in the final. Before Yusubov, Ali Rahimzade (65 kg), Haji Aliyev (70 kg) and Turan Bayramov (74 kg) stepped on the top of the podium.

It should be noted that the championship, which started today at the "Sarhadchi" Sports Center, will end on December 3. Azerbaijan is represented in the competition by 18 wrestlers.

----------

19:58

The Azerbaijani national team won another gold medal at the 36th World Championship among military men held in Baku.

Idman.biz reports that this success was achieved by Turan Bayramov (74 kg).

He won the title of the World Champion in the fight of free wrestlers. Bayramov won the champion title after winning over his Iranian opponent in the final. This was the 3rd gold medal won by Azerbaijan in the World Championship. Earlier, Ali Rahimzade (65 kg) and Haji Aliyev (70 kg) took first place.

It should be noted that the championship, which started today at the "Sarhadchi" Sports Center, will end on December 3. Azerbaijan is represented in the competition by 18 wrestlers.

----------

19:38

Azerbaijani freestyle wrestler Haji Aliyev won a gold medal at the 36th World Championship among military men held in Baku.

Idman.biz reports that the three-time World Champion, who competed at 70 kg, met an Iranian wrestler in the final. He won and became the strongest in the world.

Before Aliyev, Ali Rahimzade (65 kg) won the gold medal.

It should be noted that the championship, which started today at the "Sarhadchi" Sports Center, will end on December 3. Azerbaijan is represented in the competition by 18 wrestlers.

---------

19:28

Azerbaijani freestyle wrestler Ali Rahimzade won a gold medal at the 36th World Championship among military men held in Baku.

Idman.biz reports that the 65 kg wrestler defeated his Mongolian opponent in the final match.

This is Azerbaijan's first medal at the World Cup.

It should be noted that the championship, which started today at the "Sarhadchi" Sports Center, will end on December 3. Azerbaijan is represented in the competition by 18 wrestlers.

Banuchichek Huseynli

Idman.biz