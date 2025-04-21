WrestleMania 41: Night of unforgettable moments

The excitement of WrestleMania 41 has been off the charts, with major surprises and historic moments unfolding across two action-packed nights.

Fans witnessed history in the making, with incredible performances that will be remembered for years to come, Idman.biz reports, citing ITR Wrestling

Becky Lynch makes triumphant return

The biggest shock of the night came during the Women’s Tag-Team Title Match on Night 1. With Lyra Valkyria’s partner for the match, Bayley, mysteriously taken out, fans were left in suspense about the identity of her replacement.

Rumors swirled around Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez, but nothing concrete emerged. That is, until Becky Lynch made her grand return to WWE, taking the spot and joining Valkyria for the match. The surprise reappearance sent the crowd into a frenzy, and the excitement only grew when Lynch went on to capture a significant victory. This marks Lynch's triumphant return after a brief hiatus, proving that she’s back with a vengeance.

John Cena breaks records with 17th world title victory

In the main event of Night 2, the stage was set for a fierce battle as John Cena faced Cody Rhodes for the World Championship. What followed was an intense, nearly 22-minute contest that had fans on the edge of their seats. Cena and Rhodes went back and forth, with Cena hitting multiple finishers, including one from the second rope. However, it was Travis Scott’s interference, followed by a low blow and a belt shot to Rhodes’ face, that led to Cena's victory.

This win not only earned Cena his 17th World Championship, but it also allowed him to surpass Ric Flair’s long-standing record of 16 title wins. Cena’s victory is his first World Championship title since 2017, further solidifying his place in WWE history.

Iyo Sky makes history at WrestleMania 41