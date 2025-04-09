European Championship: Kolesnik into semifinals, two finalists and a bronze opportunity

The European Wrestling Championship continues.

On the third day of the tournament held in Bratislava, the capital of Slovakia, the women's competition has officially started, Idman.biz reports.

Two athletes from the Azerbaijani national team took to the mat, and one of them has advanced to the semifinals.

Today also marks the conclusion of the men's freestyle wrestling events. Two of our wrestlers will compete in the finals, while another will fight for bronze.

Azerbaijan’s wrestlers have already won 3 bronze medals during the first two days of the championship in Bratislava.

European Championship

Women's Wrestling

55 kg

Elnura Mammadova started her campaign from the qualification round. She lost by fall to Romanian Beatrice Ferent.

59 kg

Alyona Kolesnik entered the mat in the quarterfinals. She defeated Alesia Hetmanava (UWW) with a score of 7:2 to advance to the semifinals.

Freestyle Wrestling

74 kg

Aganazar Novruzov will face Ramazan Ramazanov (Bulgaria) for the bronze medal.

92 kg

Osman Nurmagomedov will compete for the gold medal against Dauren Kurugliev (Greece).

125 kg

Giorgi Meshvildishvili will face Solomon Manashvili from Georgia in the final.

The European Championship matches will take place daily at 12:30 PM Baku time at the X-Bionic Sports Complex. The semifinals will start at 6:45 PM, with medal matches scheduled for 8:00 PM.

