8 April 2025
EN

ISF U15 Gymnasiade: 6 medals for Azerbaijani wrestlers– PHOTO

Wrestling
News
8 April 2025 17:17
9
ISF U15 Gymnasiade: 6 medals for Azerbaijani wrestlers– PHOTO

The girls' wrestling competition at the ISF U15 Gymnasiade Games in Lucani, Serbia, has concluded.

Six Azerbaijani wrestlers reached the podium in the nine weight categories contested, Idman.biz reports.

Rena Nuriyeva (62 kg) faced Romania’s Costina Montog in the final, where she emerged victorious, winning the gold medal.

Vidan Babayeva (39 kg), Gunel Karimli (50 kg), and Simura Abdullayeva (66 kg) each secured second place after losing to Ukraine’s Valeriya Yatski, China’s Nian Li, and Turkiye’s Esma Nur Karay, respectively.

Gulay Khasmammadova (33 kg) defeated Brazil’s Nicoli da Silva, and Gulnar Aghadadashova (42 kg) triumphed over Romania’s Anna Agostona to win bronze medals.

In total, the Azerbaijani women's wrestling team finished the Gymnasiade with 1 gold, 3 silver, and 2 bronze medals.

With these achievements, Azerbaijan's medal tally has risen to 33, including 9 gold, 6 silver, and 12 bronze medals.

Idman.biz

Tags:

Related news

European Championships: 5 wrestlers begin competition, 4 eye bronze medals
11:36
Wrestling

European Championships: 5 wrestlers begin competition, 4 eye bronze medals

The European Wrestling Championships are in full swing
ISF U15 Gymnasiade: Azerbaijani wrestlers win 3 gold, 2 silver, and 4 bronze - UPDATED - PHOTOS
7 April 18:01
Wrestling

ISF U15 Gymnasiade: Azerbaijani wrestlers win 3 gold, 2 silver, and 4 bronze - UPDATED - PHOTOS

The Greco-Roman wrestling competitions at the ISF U15 Gymnasiade Sports Games have concluded in Lucani, Serbia
ISF U15 Gymnasiade: Champion wrestlers reflect on their victories
7 April 10:59
Wrestling

ISF U15 Gymnasiade: Champion wrestlers reflect on their victories

Team Azerbaijan concluded the freestyle wrestling events at the Gymnasiade with an impressive medal haul: 2 gold, 3 silver, and 5 bronze
Azerbaijani wrestlers kick off European Championship campaign
7 April 09:45
Wrestling

Azerbaijani wrestlers kick off European Championship campaign

Today marks the beginning of the European Wrestling Championship, taking place in Bratislava, Slovakia
Gymnasium: 5 wrestlers in the final, 5 bronze chances
6 April 16:18
Wrestling

Gymnasium: 5 wrestlers in the final, 5 bronze chances

The decisive matches will start at 18:00
Azerbaijani wrestler aims for more medals at European Championship
4 April 18:10
Wrestling

Azerbaijani wrestler aims for more medals at European Championship

The athlete, who will compete at the European Wrestling Championship in Bratislava

Most read

WATCH: Aryna Sabalenka receives gift from David Beckham after Miami Open triumph
7 April 15:21
World football

WATCH: Aryna Sabalenka receives gift from David Beckham after Miami Open triumph

Sabalenka—who resides in Miami—attended Inter Miami's recent match against Toronto FC
Manchester derby today
6 April 14:23
Football

Manchester derby today

In the 31st round, Manchester United will host their arch-rival Manchester City
Barcelona’s winning streak ends — Who’s still going strong?
6 April 10:27
Football

Barcelona’s winning streak ends — Who’s still going strong?

Barcelona’s impressive 9-game winning streak in La Liga has come to an end

WATCH: Jude Bellingham kicks VAR monitor after Valencia draw - VIDEO
7 April 13:14
Football

WATCH: Jude Bellingham kicks VAR monitor after Valencia draw - VIDEO

Jude Bellingham may face another suspension after a video surfaced showing him kicking a VAR monitor