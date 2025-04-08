ISF U15 Gymnasiade: 6 medals for Azerbaijani wrestlers– PHOTO

The girls' wrestling competition at the ISF U15 Gymnasiade Games in Lucani, Serbia, has concluded.

Six Azerbaijani wrestlers reached the podium in the nine weight categories contested, Idman.biz reports.

Rena Nuriyeva (62 kg) faced Romania’s Costina Montog in the final, where she emerged victorious, winning the gold medal.

Vidan Babayeva (39 kg), Gunel Karimli (50 kg), and Simura Abdullayeva (66 kg) each secured second place after losing to Ukraine’s Valeriya Yatski, China’s Nian Li, and Turkiye’s Esma Nur Karay, respectively.

Gulay Khasmammadova (33 kg) defeated Brazil’s Nicoli da Silva, and Gulnar Aghadadashova (42 kg) triumphed over Romania’s Anna Agostona to win bronze medals.

In total, the Azerbaijani women's wrestling team finished the Gymnasiade with 1 gold, 3 silver, and 2 bronze medals.

With these achievements, Azerbaijan's medal tally has risen to 33, including 9 gold, 6 silver, and 12 bronze medals.

Idman.biz