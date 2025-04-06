Gymnasium: 5 wrestlers in the final, 5 bronze chances

The freestyle wrestlers' competition has started in the Serbian city of Lucani within the framework of the Gymnasium Sports Games.

An Idman.biz employee seconded to the Games reports that each athlete of the Azerbaijani national team participating in the competition in 10 weight categories continues to have a chance of a prize.

Elman Ismayilov (38 kg), Huseyn Rzazade (41 kg), Ibrahim Hasanov (44 kg), Farid Huseynli (52 kg) and Mahammad Hasanli (62 kg) have qualified for the finals of the team competing in the Gymnasium under the leadership of coaches Namig Guliyev and Elshad Allahverdiyev.

Tamerlan Namazli (48 kg), Eljan Hasanov (57 kg), Khayal Shukurlu (68 kg), Elvin Najefzade (75 kg) and Tural Eynullayev (85 kg) will wrestle for the bronze medal.

The decisive matches will start at 18:00.

Azerbaijani national team has won 1 bronze medal so far.

Idman.biz