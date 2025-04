Azerbaijan’s wrestling team set for Gymnasiade competition

The ISF U15 Gymnasiade will take place in Zlatibor, Serbia, from April 5 to 12.

Azerbaijan’s U15 national wrestling teams will represent the country in this multi-sport event, Idman.biz reports.

On April 6, under the guidance of coaches Namig Guliyev and Elshad Allahverdiyev, the following freestyle wrestlers will compete:

38 kg – Elman Ismayilov

41 kg – Huseyn Rzazade

44 kg – Ibrahim Hasanov

48 kg – Tamerlan Namazli

52 kg – Farid Huseynli

57 kg – Eljan Hasanov

62 kg – Mahammad Hasanli

68 kg – Khayal Shukurlu

75 kg – Elvin Najafzade

85 kg – Tural Eynullayev

On April 7, female wrestlers will take the stage under the leadership of coaches Hasrat Mammadlyarov and Solmaz Adilova:

33 kg – Gulay Khasmammadova

39 kg – Gulkhanim Shirinova, Vidan Babayeva

42 kg – Gulnar Agadadashova

46 kg – Maryam Hajiyeva

50 kg – Gunel Karimli

54 kg – Maryam Amrali

58 kg – Inji Abdullayeva

62 kg – Rana Nuriyeva

66 kg – Simura Abdullayeva

On April 8, Greco-Roman wrestlers will compete under the supervision of coaches Abilfat Mammadov and Ilham Vezirov:

38 kg – Huseyn Amrahli

41 kg – Ali Javadli

44 kg – Amin Mammadov

48 kg – Abdurrahman Huseynli

52 kg – Gurban Majnunov, Huseyn Mustafazade

57 kg – Eldaniz Allahverdiyev

68 kg – Ali Mammadov

75 kg – Isfahan Hasanov

85 kg – Zohrab Safarov

The wrestling events at the Gymnasiade will take place from April 6 to 8, starting daily at 12:00 Baku time. Azerbaijani referee Eldar Mammadov, a second-category official, will oversee the matches.

Idman.biz