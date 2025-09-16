Mikayil Jabbarov congratulates Osman Nurmagomedov - PHOTO

“Freestyle wrestler Osman Nurmagomedov (92 kg) will make Azerbaijan proud with medals of higher value in future competitions.”

According to Idman.biz, this was written by the president of the Azerbaijan Wrestling Federation (AWF), Mikayil Jabbarov, on his social network account “X.”

The federation president congratulated freestyle wrestler Osman Nurmagomedov (92 kg), who won a bronze medal at the World Championships held in Zagreb, the capital of Croatia: “Azerbaijan team continues its strong performance at the World Wrestling Championships in Zagreb, Croatia. This time, Osman Nurmagomedov (92 kg), one of our accomplished freestyle wrestlers, secured the bronze medal. This marks the fourth time in his career that he has reached the podium at a World Championship. We extend our congratulations to Osman, his coaches, and his family on this remarkable achievement, and we believe he will continue to make us proud by capturing even greater honors in future competitions.”

Azerbaijani freestyle wrestlers won four medals at the World Championships. Giorgi Meshvildishvili (125 kg) won silver, while Nuraddin Novruzov (61 kg), Arsenii Dzhioev (86 kg), and Osman Nurmagomedov (92 kg) each claimed bronze.

Idman.biz