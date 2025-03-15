15 March 2025
POST from Mikayil Jabbarov about Azerbaijani wrestlers who achieved success in the European Championship

Wrestling
News
15 March 2025 14:21
15
The President of the Azerbaijan Wrestling Federation Mikayil Jabbarov shared a post about the U-23 European Championship held in the Albanian capital Tirana.

He emphasized the high results of our wrestlers in the X category and congratulated the team, Idman.biz reports.

Jabbarov said that Azerbaijani national freestyle wrestling team has broken its record and become the European champion again: “At the U23 European Championship held in the Albanian capital Tirana, our wrestlers won 4 gold, 5 silver and 7 bronze medals. Our national freestyle wrestling team broke its record and became the European champion for the 4th time in the team category. Arseniy Dzhioyev (86 kg) won gold, Jeyhun Allahverdiyev (61 kg), Kenan Heybatov (70 kg), Aganazar Novruzov (74 kg) and Farid Jabbarov (79 kg) won silver, Rahman Imanov (57 kg), Murad Hagverdiyev (65 kg), Sadiq Mustafazadə (92 kg) and Yusif Dursunov (125 kg) won bronze medals. Our national team in women's wrestling won 2 gold and 1 bronze medal, becoming the third in Europe once again in the team event. Elnura Mammadova (53 kg) and Gunay Gurbanova (59 kg) became European champions, and Asmar Cankurtaran (50 kg) became bronze medalists. In Greco-Roman wrestling, Ruslan Nurullayev (72 kg) won gold, Ziya Babashov (63 kg) won silver, and Elmir Aliyev (55 kg) and Khasay Hasanli (77 kg) won bronze medals. We congratulate our wrestlers, their parents and coaches.”

Idman.biz

