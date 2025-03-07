7 March 2025
Taleh Mammadov: “Becoming a strong athlete requires strict discipline”

“You have to sacrifice a lot to achieve success in wrestling,” says Taleh Mammadov, one of Azerbaijan’s most renowned Greco-Roman wrestlers.

Idman.biz reports that Mammadov told AZERTAC that discipline and health are crucial for any athlete aiming for greatness: “From childhood, I followed a strict routine.

Anyone aspiring to be a strong athlete must constantly work on themselves and train with dedication. I’m grateful to have won medals in various competitions—except for the Olympics. Now, I have made a promise to myself: my students will win Olympic gold.”

Mammadov also highlighted President Ilham Aliyev’s continuous support for Azerbaijani sports: “Our President always stands by the athletes and does everything possible to develop sports. As a nation, we are warriors and fighters. With such a spirit, producing strong athletes is much easier.”

Taleh Mammadov is a European silver medalist and a world bronze medalist.

