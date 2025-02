World Club Cup in freestyle wrestling will start on March 2 in the capital of Iran, Tehran.

Iranian media reported on this, Idman.biz reports.

It is expected that teams from the world's leading wrestling countries, including Russia, Azerbaijan, Turkiye, Georgia, Armenia, Germany, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Irag, will participate in the competition.

The tournament will conclude on March 3.

