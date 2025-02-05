Zagreb Open: Competition on the rise among freestyle wrestlers

Today marks the start of the first tournament in the wrestling ranking series, the Zagreb Open, held in Croatia’s capital.

Idman.biz reports that the opening day of the competition will feature freestyle wrestlers taking to the mat.

6 athletes will represent Azerbaijan today - Islam Bazarganov (57 kg), Nuraddin Novruzov (61 kg), Ali Rahimzada (65 kg), Kanan Heybatov (70 kg), Aghanazar Novruzov (74 kg) and Arsenii Dzhioev (86 kg).

For context, Azerbaijan is being represented by 33 athletes in Zagreb Open.

Idman.biz