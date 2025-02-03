Mariya Stadnik reveals new career path - EXCLUSIVE

Mariya Stadnik, the legendary former wrestler of Azerbaijan's national team, has announced her new professional venture after retiring from competitive sports.

In an exclusive interview with Idman.biz, Stadnik shared her decision to move on from her wrestling career and take on a new role within the Azerbaijan Wrestling Federation.

"I’ve taken full advantage of every opportunity in my career," Stadnik said. "I’ve achieved everything I could in sports, and now I feel it’s time to be helpful in another field. I’ve decided to step away from active competition, but I will continue to support the sport as the Women’s Wrestling Coordinator for the Azerbaijan Wrestling Federation. I am committed to doing everything I can for the growth of women’s wrestling in our country. I haven’t left wrestling, and I never will."

Stadnik, an Olympic medalist, World and European champion, officially announced her retirement from competitive wrestling yesterday.

Aytaj Sahed

Idman.biz