Mariya Stadnik: "I will speak about my decision soon"

Azerbaijan's wrestler, Mariya Stadnik, has made a decision regarding her future in the sport.

The 50 kg athlete shared this information herself, stating that she would announce her decision in the near future, Idman.biz reports.

In a post on her Instagram account, Stadnik mentioned that after the Paris 2024 Summer Olympic Games, many people asked her about the next steps in her career. She took a break to reflect on what would be the best path forward. "I will speak about my decision soon," she stated.

Stadnik is a two-time Olympic silver medalist and a two-time bronze medalist.

