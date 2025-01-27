27 January 2025
EN

Murad Hagverdiyev reaches final at Dan Kolov - Nikola Petrov

Wrestling
News
27 January 2025 11:25
39
Murad Hagverdiyev reaches final at Dan Kolov - Nikola Petrov

The WW International Tournament Dan Kolov - Nikola Petrov held in Varna, Bulgaria, concluded this weekend, with Azerbaijani wrestler Murad Haqverdiyev (65 kg) claiming a spot in the final after an impressive series of victories.

Haqverdiyev dominated the first round, defeating Nikola Stefanov from Bulgaria 10-0, Idman.biz reports.

He followed up with another commanding win against Erdal Shukri Galip, also from Bulgaria, securing a 5-1 victory. In the semifinals, Haqverdiyev triumphed over Erik Arushanian from Ukraine with a 5-3 scoreline.

In the final, Haqverdiyev faced another Bulgarian wrestler, Selim Naim. The match was closely contested, and with the score tied at 2-2 in the final moments, Hagverdiyev executed a maneuver that was initially awarded 2 points. However, after an appeal by Naim’s team and a review, the points were revised, and the score remained 2-2. According to the "last point" rule, Hagverdiyev was declared the loser, and he ultimately took home the silver medal.

Thus, Azerbaijan’s freestyle wrestlers concluded the tournament with 2 silver and 1 bronze medal. Earlier, Sadyg Mustafazada (92 kg) won a silver medal, and Jeyhun Allahverdiyev (61 kg) earned a bronze.

Idman.biz

Tags:

Related news

Two medals for Azerbaijani wrestlers
25 January 09:00
Wrestling

Two medals for Azerbaijani wrestlers

Dan Kolov - Nikola Petrov tournament has kicked off in Varna, Bulgaria
Azerbaijan Championship to be held for the first time in Absheron
24 January 18:24
Wrestling

Azerbaijan Championship to be held for the first time in Absheron

U20 Azerbaijan Championship in freestyle and Greco-Roman wrestling will take place from February 11 to 14
Hasrat Jafarov: "My medal went badly damaged" - VIDEO
20 January 15:56
Wrestling

Hasrat Jafarov: "My medal went badly damaged" - VIDEO

Over 100 athletes worldwide have returned their medals from the Paris 2024 Olympics due to their poor quality

Khazar Isayev: “She cried and said, come quickly, take the body away” – INTERVIEW
20 January 13:07
Wrestling

Khazar Isayev: “She cried and said, come quickly, take the body away” – INTERVIEW

An interview with Khazar Isayev, the brother of the January 20th martyr and wrestler Mushfig Isayev, for Idman.biz.

Names of Azerbaijani wrestlers who will participate in the first competition of the year have been announced
17 January 13:31
Wrestling

Names of Azerbaijani wrestlers who will participate in the first competition of the year have been announced

Zaur Sharifov, category I judge, will protect justice at the Memorial
Azerbaijani wrestling referees’ international status upgraded
13 January 17:34
Wrestling

Azerbaijani wrestling referees’ international status upgraded

The United World Wrestling (UWW) has updated the list of internationally recognized referees

Most read

Stunning Upset: Argentina Crushes Brazil 6-0
25 January 10:38
Football

Stunning Upset: Argentina Crushes Brazil 6-0

Argentina's U20 team delivers a shocking result in the South American Championship opener

Goalkeeper Loris Karius and his TV presenter wife: Who earns more?
25 January 11:20
Football

Goalkeeper Loris Karius and his TV presenter wife: Who earns more?

Former Liverpool goalkeeper Loris Karius' salary at Schalke has been revealed
Shamakhi falls again, Zira secures a hard-fought victory - VIDEO
24 January 17:02
Football

Shamakhi falls again, Zira secures a hard-fought victory - VIDEO

The 20th round of the Misli Premier League kicks off with a dramatic comeback by Zira
Rashad Sadygov: “It’s not the same Championship as before”
24 January 17:36
Football

Rashad Sadygov: “It’s not the same Championship as before”

Sadygov emphasized the importance of the victory