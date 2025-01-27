Murad Hagverdiyev reaches final at Dan Kolov - Nikola Petrov

The WW International Tournament Dan Kolov - Nikola Petrov held in Varna, Bulgaria, concluded this weekend, with Azerbaijani wrestler Murad Haqverdiyev (65 kg) claiming a spot in the final after an impressive series of victories.

Haqverdiyev dominated the first round, defeating Nikola Stefanov from Bulgaria 10-0, Idman.biz reports.

He followed up with another commanding win against Erdal Shukri Galip, also from Bulgaria, securing a 5-1 victory. In the semifinals, Haqverdiyev triumphed over Erik Arushanian from Ukraine with a 5-3 scoreline.

In the final, Haqverdiyev faced another Bulgarian wrestler, Selim Naim. The match was closely contested, and with the score tied at 2-2 in the final moments, Hagverdiyev executed a maneuver that was initially awarded 2 points. However, after an appeal by Naim’s team and a review, the points were revised, and the score remained 2-2. According to the "last point" rule, Hagverdiyev was declared the loser, and he ultimately took home the silver medal.

Thus, Azerbaijan’s freestyle wrestlers concluded the tournament with 2 silver and 1 bronze medal. Earlier, Sadyg Mustafazada (92 kg) won a silver medal, and Jeyhun Allahverdiyev (61 kg) earned a bronze.

