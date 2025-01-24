Azerbaijan Championship to be held for the first time in Absheron

The U20 Azerbaijan Championship in freestyle and Greco-Roman wrestling will take place from February 11 to 14, marking its first-ever occurrence at the Absheron Olympic Sports Complex.

Organized by the Azerbaijan Wrestling Federation in collaboration with the Ministry of Youth and Sports, the championship will be managed by both international and national-level referees. Over the first two days, freestyle wrestling competitions will take place, followed by Greco-Roman wrestling for the next two days, Idman.biz reports.

This tournament will serve as a selection process for the U-20 national teams. The matches will start daily at 10:00 AM, with medal contests beginning at 4:30 PM.

Championship Schedule:

February 11

Freestyle wrestling: 57 kg, 65 kg, 74 kg, 86 kg, 97 kg

February 12

Freestyle wrestling: 61 kg, 70 kg, 79 kg, 92 kg, 125 kg

February 13

Greco-Roman wrestling: 55 kg, 63 kg, 72 kg, 82 kg, 97 kg

February 14

Greco-Roman wrestling: 60 kg, 67 kg, 77 kg, 87 kg, 130 kg

The championship promises to be an exciting event for both wrestlers and fans, highlighting young talent in Azerbaijan.

