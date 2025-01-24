24 January 2025
EN

Azerbaijan Championship to be held for the first time in Absheron

Wrestling
News
24 January 2025 18:24
20
Azerbaijan Championship to be held for the first time in Absheron

The U20 Azerbaijan Championship in freestyle and Greco-Roman wrestling will take place from February 11 to 14, marking its first-ever occurrence at the Absheron Olympic Sports Complex.

Organized by the Azerbaijan Wrestling Federation in collaboration with the Ministry of Youth and Sports, the championship will be managed by both international and national-level referees. Over the first two days, freestyle wrestling competitions will take place, followed by Greco-Roman wrestling for the next two days, Idman.biz reports.

This tournament will serve as a selection process for the U-20 national teams. The matches will start daily at 10:00 AM, with medal contests beginning at 4:30 PM.

Championship Schedule:
February 11
Freestyle wrestling: 57 kg, 65 kg, 74 kg, 86 kg, 97 kg
February 12
Freestyle wrestling: 61 kg, 70 kg, 79 kg, 92 kg, 125 kg
February 13
Greco-Roman wrestling: 55 kg, 63 kg, 72 kg, 82 kg, 97 kg
February 14
Greco-Roman wrestling: 60 kg, 67 kg, 77 kg, 87 kg, 130 kg
The championship promises to be an exciting event for both wrestlers and fans, highlighting young talent in Azerbaijan.

Idman.biz

Related news

Hasrat Jafarov: "My medal went badly damaged" - VIDEO
20 January 15:56
Wrestling

Hasrat Jafarov: "My medal went badly damaged" - VIDEO

Over 100 athletes worldwide have returned their medals from the Paris 2024 Olympics due to their poor quality

Khazar Isayev: “She cried and said, come quickly, take the body away” – INTERVIEW
20 January 13:07
Wrestling

Khazar Isayev: “She cried and said, come quickly, take the body away” – INTERVIEW

An interview with Khazar Isayev, the brother of the January 20th martyr and wrestler Mushfig Isayev, for Idman.biz.

Names of Azerbaijani wrestlers who will participate in the first competition of the year have been announced
17 January 13:31
Wrestling

Names of Azerbaijani wrestlers who will participate in the first competition of the year have been announced

Zaur Sharifov, category I judge, will protect justice at the Memorial
Azerbaijani wrestling referees’ international status upgraded
13 January 17:34
Wrestling

Azerbaijani wrestling referees’ international status upgraded

The United World Wrestling (UWW) has updated the list of internationally recognized referees
Azerbaijan heads to Zagreb with 35 wrestlers
13 January 10:45
Wrestling

Azerbaijan heads to Zagreb with 35 wrestlers

The lineup of Azerbaijan's wrestling team for the Zagreb Open has undergone significant changes

Wrestlers to represent Azerbaijan at Zagreb Open
9 January 16:40
Wrestling

Wrestlers to represent Azerbaijan at Zagreb Open

The preliminary lineup for the Azerbaijan wrestling national team heading to the Zagreb Open has been announced

Most read

Qarabag vs FCSB: Statistical Comparison
23 January 15:16
Football

Qarabag vs FCSB: Statistical Comparison

Despite being at a disadvantage in terms of goals, Qarabag leads in numerous key statistics

Benfica vs Barcelona 4-5: Record-breaking thriller
22 January 11:23
Football

Benfica vs Barcelona 4-5: Record-breaking thriller

IFFHS compiled a list of remarkable moments from the 9-goal game in the 7th round of the group stage
Barcelona's epic comeback in Lisbon: 9-goal thriller - VIDEO
22 January 09:11
Football

Barcelona's epic comeback in Lisbon: 9-goal thriller - VIDEO

Raphinha's last-minute strike seals a dramatic 5-4 victory against Benfica in an unforgettable clash

Spell Remains: Qarabag Miss Out on Playoffs - PHOTO - VIDEO
23 January 23:42
Football

Spell Remains: Qarabag Miss Out on Playoffs - PHOTO - VIDEO

Today, Azerbaijan champion Qarabag played their next match in European competitions