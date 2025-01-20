Hasrat Jafarov: "My medal went badly damaged" - VIDEO

Paris 2024 Olympic bronze medalist in Greco-Roman wrestling, Hasrat Jafarov, revealed that his medal deteriorated just three days after receiving it.
In an interview with Apasport.az, Jafarov explained how the medal's quality rapidly declined after the competition, Idman.biz reports.
"After returning home, people who greeted me pointed out that my medal was of poor quality," Jafarov shared. "Everyone asked why my medal looked so bad. I had received it only three days earlier, but it was already in terrible condition. Now, day by day, the situation is getting worse. The color is fading, and it's also rusting."
Like many athletes, Jafarov is considering returning his medal. "If I knew they would replace it with a new, high-quality one, I would definitely return it," he said.
It has been reported that over 100 athletes worldwide have returned their medals from the Paris 2024 Olympics due to their poor quality.
