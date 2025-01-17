17 January 2025
EN

Names of Azerbaijani wrestlers who will participate in the first competition of the year have been announced

Wrestling
News
17 January 2025 13:31
15
Names of Azerbaijani wrestlers who will participate in the first competition of the year have been announced

The first freestyle wrestling competition in which the Azerbaijani national team will participate in 2025 has been announced.

8 members of the national team will participate in the memorial tournament of Dan Kolov and Nikola Petrov, which will be held in Varna, Bulgaria, Idman.biz reports.

Rahman Imanov (57 kg), Jeyhun Allahverdiyev (61 kg), Murad Hagverdiyev (65 kg), Ziraddin Bayramov (70 kg), Farid Jabbarov, Sabuhi Amiraslanov ( both 79 kg), Sadig Mustafazade (92 kg) and Yusif Dursunov (125 kg) will represent Azerbaijan.

Zaur Sharifov, category I judge, will protect justice at the Memorial.

Idman.biz

Tags:

Related news

Azerbaijani wrestling referees’ international status upgraded
13 January 17:34
Wrestling

Azerbaijani wrestling referees’ international status upgraded

The United World Wrestling (UWW) has updated the list of internationally recognized referees
Azerbaijan heads to Zagreb with 35 wrestlers
13 January 10:45
Wrestling

Azerbaijan heads to Zagreb with 35 wrestlers

The lineup of Azerbaijan's wrestling team for the Zagreb Open has undergone significant changes

Wrestlers to represent Azerbaijan at Zagreb Open
9 January 16:40
Wrestling

Wrestlers to represent Azerbaijan at Zagreb Open

The preliminary lineup for the Azerbaijan wrestling national team heading to the Zagreb Open has been announced
Haji Aliyev to join Wrestling Federation after retirement
6 January 14:45
Wrestling

Haji Aliyev to join Wrestling Federation after retirement

"I wished for an Olympic victory in my final Games, but fate had other plans"
Mariya Stadnik unveils her 'Dream Team' - VIDEO
6 January 10:36
Wrestling

Mariya Stadnik unveils her 'Dream Team' - VIDEO

Mariya Stadnik has named the world's best female wrestlers across all weight categories
Olympic medalist becomes Azerbaijan wrestling champion - PHOTO
29 December 2024 00:20
Wrestling

Olympic medalist becomes Azerbaijan wrestling champion - PHOTO

The Azerbaijan Greco-Roman and Freestyle Wrestling Championships have concluded

Most read

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia officially joins PSG
15 January 09:30
Football

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia officially joins PSG

Paris Saint-Germain have secured the signature of Khvicha Kvaratskhelia from Napoli
Neftchi climb, Qarabag maintain position in European club rankings
14 January 15:05
Football

Neftchi climb, Qarabag maintain position in European club rankings

Azerbaijan is represented by four teams in the list
When will Inigo Martinez return to the field?
14 January 17:34
Football

When will Inigo Martinez return to the field?

The situation regarding Barcelona's player Inigo Martinez has been clarified
Barcelona sell VIP seats at Camp Nou to Middle Eastern investors
16 January 18:11
Football

Barcelona sell VIP seats at Camp Nou to Middle Eastern investors

Club secures revenue boost to meet La Liga's financial fair play regulations