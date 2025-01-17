Names of Azerbaijani wrestlers who will participate in the first competition of the year have been announced

The first freestyle wrestling competition in which the Azerbaijani national team will participate in 2025 has been announced.

8 members of the national team will participate in the memorial tournament of Dan Kolov and Nikola Petrov, which will be held in Varna, Bulgaria, Idman.biz reports.

Rahman Imanov (57 kg), Jeyhun Allahverdiyev (61 kg), Murad Hagverdiyev (65 kg), Ziraddin Bayramov (70 kg), Farid Jabbarov, Sabuhi Amiraslanov ( both 79 kg), Sadig Mustafazade (92 kg) and Yusif Dursunov (125 kg) will represent Azerbaijan.

Zaur Sharifov, category I judge, will protect justice at the Memorial.

Idman.biz