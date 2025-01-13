Azerbaijani wrestling referees’ international status upgraded

The United World Wrestling (UWW) has updated the list of internationally recognized referees.

Idman.biz reports that three Azerbaijani wrestling referees have upgraded their ranks based on their performances in last year's competitions and exams.

Eldar Mammadov and Kamran Bakhishov have moved up from Category III to Category II.

Gadim Gurbanov, previously a national referee, has now earned the international referee status and has been promoted to Category III.

Currently, Azerbaijan has 25 wrestling referees with international category status.

