Wrestlers to represent Azerbaijan at Zagreb Open

The preliminary lineup for the Azerbaijan wrestling national team heading to the Zagreb Open has been announced.

Idman.biz reports that 14 wrestlers have been registered for the first competition of 2025. The freestyle wrestling team will participate with a full roster, competing in 10 weight categories for medals.

Additionally, four members of the Greco-Roman wrestling team will take to the mats in Zagreb. However, no athletes from the women's team are included in the initial list.

Freestyle Wrestling Team:

Islam Bazarganov (57 kg)

Nureddin Novruzov (61 kg)

Ali Rahimzade (65 kg)

Ramik Heybatov (70 kg)

Aghanazar Novruzov (74 kg)

Ashraf Ashirov (79 kg)

Jabrayil Hajiyev (86 kg)

Abubakr Abakarov (92 kg)

Magomedkhan Magomedov (97 kg)

Giorgi Meshvildishvili (125 kg)



Greco-Roman Wrestling Team:

Eldaniz Azizli (55 kg)

Ziya Babashov (63 kg)

Hasrat Jafarov (67 kg)

Ruslan Asif Abdullayev (72 kg)

The tournament is scheduled to take place from February 5-9.

