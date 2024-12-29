Olympic medalist becomes Azerbaijan wrestling champion - PHOTO

The Azerbaijan Greco-Roman and Freestyle Wrestling Championships have concluded.

The final day of the competition determined the winners in the freestyle categories of 61 kg, 70 kg, 79 kg, 92 kg, and 125 kg. Olympic medalist Giorgi Meshvildishvili claimed the title of Azerbaijan Champion, Idman.biz reports.

Freestyle Wrestling Results:

61 kg:

1. Nureddin Novruzov (Ganja, Neftchi)

2. Jeyhun Allahverdiyev (Neftchi)

3. Afghan Khashalov (Zenit), Bashir Verdiyev (Ganja, Neftchi)

70 kg:

1. Kenan Heybatov (Neftchi)

2. Zireddin Bayramov (Shamkir, Neftchi)

3. Magomed-Bashir Khaniyev (AGF), Ramik Heybatov (Astara, Zenit)

79 kg:

1. Orkhan Abbasov (Neftchi)

2. Farid Jabbarov (Sarhadchi)

3. Ashraf Ashirov (MOIK), Sahib Dadashov (Neftchi)

92 kg:

1. Abubakr Abakarov (AGF)

2. Sadiq Mustafazada (Imishli)

3. Shamil Zubairov (AGF), Anar Jafarli (Neftchi)

125 kg:

1. Giorgi Meshvildishvili (AGF)

2. Yusif Dursunov (Neftchi)

