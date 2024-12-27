Azerbaijan Wrestling Championship: Freestyle bouts resume

The Azerbaijan Wrestling Championship resumes today after a one-day break.

Today’s competitions will feature freestyle wrestlers, with medalists being determined in five weight categories: 57 kg, 65 kg, 74 kg, 86 kg, and 97 kg, Idman.biz reports.

The championship, held at the Baku Sports Palace, began with preliminary matches at 10:00 AM, while the medal contests are scheduled to start at 5:00 PM.

The tournament will conclude tomorrow, with medalists earning spots on the national team rosters.

Idman.biz