Foreign referees for the Azerbaijan Championship matches determined

The names of foreign referees appointed for the Azerbaijan Championship in Greco-Roman and freestyle wrestling have been announced.

Idman.biz, citing AZERTAC, reports that the crucial and decisive matches will be officiated by referees from Turkiye, Kazakhstan, and Georgia.

During the competitions, the following referees will be in charge: Yusuf Sadri Kishali and Necip Yalcin Soyuyucu (both from Turkiye), Yerik Zhumabekov and Igor Ligay (both from Kazakhstan), Zaza Jibladze and Mikhail Grdzelidze (both from Georgia).

The competition, organized by the Azerbaijan Wrestling Federation in cooperation with the Ministry of Youth and Sports, will take place at the Baku Sports Palace from December 24 to 27. The wrestlers who win medals will be included in the national teams. The first two days will be dedicated to Greco-Roman wrestling, and the last two days to freestyle wrestling. The first matches will start at 10:00 each day, and the medal rounds will begin at 17:00.

Idman.biz