18 December 2024
Today's children, tomorrow's pahlavans - PHOTO REPORT

Wrestling
News
18 December 2024 12:13
The future of Azerbaijani sports lies in the hands of today's children, teenagers, and youth.

Idman.biz presents the next photo report on the development of talents who will strive to carry our flag to the highest peaks.

This time, the spotlight is on the teenage wrestlers. Taleh Mammadov is training tomorrow's pahlavans at his newly opened wrestling gym in Zabrat, where he is preparing these young athletes for the challenges ahead.

The training sessions are led by the veteran wrestler, who holds silver and bronze medals from the European Championship and a bronze medal from the World Championship. He is nurturing the next generation of wrestlers who will continue his legacy.

