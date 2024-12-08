Two of Azerbaijani wrestlers won gold in Kazakhstan

A traditional freestyle and Greco-Roman wrestling competition was held in Karaganda, Kazakhstan.

More than 500 athletes competed in the tournament held in memory of the hero of the Soviet Union Nurken Abdirov, Idman.biz reports.

The freestyle wrestlers representing our country performed successfully in the competition where the teams of Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan, Uzbekistan and Kyrgyzstan competed. Nureddin Novruzov (61 kg) and Abdulrahman Ibrahimov (65 kg) defeated all their opponents and climbed to the top of the podium.

Idman.biz