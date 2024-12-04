Wrestler returning after 5 years: "I want to join the national team"

Former Azerbaijani freestyle wrestler Murad Suleymanov (86 kg), who retired in 2019 due to health issues, is making a comeback to the sport.

Speaking to Idman.biz, the 27-year-old athlete shared that his health problems have been resolved, allowing him to return to wrestling. Suleymanov will step back onto the mat during the Azerbaijani Championship, which begins on December 24.

"I decided to resume my career because I love wrestling so much," said Suleymanov. "My friends and acquaintances encouraged me to return, so I slowly started training again. After a while, I realized I could still wrestle. I've been training for a year now."

A silver medalist at the 2017 European Championship in Serbia, Suleymanov dreams of representing Azerbaijan once more on major international stages: "I want to compete in the European and World Championships. My preparations are going well, although finding sparring partners in Ganja is a bit challenging due to my weight class. However, this won't hold me back. My goal is to join the national team. In the Azerbaijani Championship, I’m aiming for the gold medal. Since I don’t know many wrestlers in my category, I’ll treat everyone as a competitor."

The freestyle wrestling events at the Azerbaijani Championship are scheduled for December 26–27.

Idman.biz