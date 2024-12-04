4 December 2024
EN

Wrestler returning after 5 years: "I want to join the national team"

Wrestling
News
4 December 2024 16:42
4
Wrestler returning after 5 years: "I want to join the national team"

Former Azerbaijani freestyle wrestler Murad Suleymanov (86 kg), who retired in 2019 due to health issues, is making a comeback to the sport.

Speaking to Idman.biz, the 27-year-old athlete shared that his health problems have been resolved, allowing him to return to wrestling. Suleymanov will step back onto the mat during the Azerbaijani Championship, which begins on December 24.

"I decided to resume my career because I love wrestling so much," said Suleymanov. "My friends and acquaintances encouraged me to return, so I slowly started training again. After a while, I realized I could still wrestle. I've been training for a year now."

A silver medalist at the 2017 European Championship in Serbia, Suleymanov dreams of representing Azerbaijan once more on major international stages: "I want to compete in the European and World Championships. My preparations are going well, although finding sparring partners in Ganja is a bit challenging due to my weight class. However, this won't hold me back. My goal is to join the national team. In the Azerbaijani Championship, I’m aiming for the gold medal. Since I don’t know many wrestlers in my category, I’ll treat everyone as a competitor."

The freestyle wrestling events at the Azerbaijani Championship are scheduled for December 26–27.

Idman.biz

Related news

Wrestler Murad Suleymanov returns to the mat after 5 years
11:35
Wrestling

Wrestler Murad Suleymanov returns to the mat after 5 years

Murad Suleymanov (86 kg), who announced his retirement at the Azerbaijan Wrestling Championship, will make his comeback to the mat
Aghanazar Novruzov: "I won my first gold medal among seniors"
2 December 15:21
Wrestling

Aghanazar Novruzov: "I won my first gold medal among seniors"

The 19-year-old athlete reflected on the strength of his opponents
Azerbaijani wrestler crowned champion
30 November 09:00
Wrestling

Azerbaijani wrestler crowned champion

The Stars of Wrestling League tournament in freestyle wrestling concluded in Astana, Kazakhstan, with Azerbaijani athlete Aghanazar Novruzov (74 kg) emerging as the champion
Dates announced for Azerbaijan Wrestling Championship
29 November 15:33
Wrestling

Dates announced for Azerbaijan Wrestling Championship

Entry to the arena is free of charge
Eldaniz Azizli and Ulvi Ganizade secure top spots
29 November 00:02
Wrestling

Eldaniz Azizli and Ulvi Ganizade secure top spots

The United World Wrestling (UWW) has released the final rankings for 2024, with two Azerbaijani wrestlers claiming first place in their respective weight categories
Fraudsters exploit names of Azerbaijani athletes to collect money
26 November 12:26
Wrestling

Fraudsters exploit names of Azerbaijani athletes to collect money

Azerbaijan's former Greco-Roman wrestler Taleh Mammadov has fallen victim to a fraudulent scheme

Most read

Azerbaijan women's national team faces Russia in Friendly match
2 December 10:10
Football

Azerbaijan women's national team faces Russia in Friendly match

The game will take place in Sochi as part of a training camp
Clashes strike at Guinea Cup match: Nearly 100 fans dead - VIDEO
2 December 10:18
World football

Clashes strike at Guinea Cup match: Nearly 100 fans dead - VIDEO

A tragic incident occurred during the Guinea Cup football match between Nzerekore and Labe
Historic low for Man City: Four consecutive EPL losses after 16 years
2 December 09:10
World football

Historic low for Man City: Four consecutive EPL losses after 16 years

For the first time in 16 years, Manchester City has recorded four consecutive losses

Lyon's Georges Mikautadze robbed at gunpoint after scoring brace against Qarabag
2 December 16:36
Football

Lyon's Georges Mikautadze robbed at gunpoint after scoring brace against Qarabag

The police have launched a search for the perpetrators