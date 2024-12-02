2 December 2024
EN

Aghanazar Novruzov: "I won my first gold medal among seniors"

Wrestling
News
2 December 2024 15:21
8
“I won my first gold medal in senior competitions,” said Azerbaijani freestyle wrestler Aghanazar Novruzov (74 kg) in an interview with Report after claiming victory at the “Wrestling Stars League” held in Astana, Kazakhstan.

Idman.biz reports that the 19-year-old athlete reflected on the strength of his opponents:

“It was a tough competition. I entered the tournament after a training camp to become the champion. My opponents included top wrestlers from Russia, Kazakhstan, and Uzbekistan. The organization of the event was excellent. This tournament is held annually, and it was my first time participating. Winning my first gold medal among seniors is a significant achievement for me.”

Novruzov also outlined his goals for the upcoming Azerbaijan Championship in December:

“The Azerbaijan Championship will take place on December 24. I aim to secure first place there as well.”

Aghanazar Novruzov defeated Uzbekistan’s Mirzo Khayitov 4–1 in the final of the Wrestling Stars League.

