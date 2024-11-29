Dates announced for Azerbaijan Wrestling Championship

The Azerbaijan Wrestling Championship will take place from December 24 to 27 at the Baku Sports Palace.

According to Idman.biz, the event, jointly organized by the Azerbaijan Wrestling Federation and the Ministry of Youth and Sports, will feature competitions in both Greco-Roman and freestyle wrestling. Medalists will earn a spot on the national teams.

Local referees will be joined by international officials.

• Schedule:

First Two Days: Greco-Roman wrestling

Last Two Days: Freestyle wrestling

Preliminary Rounds: Start at 10:00 AM

Final Matches: Begin at 5:00 PM

Entry to the arena is free of charge.

