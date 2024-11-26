26 November 2024
Fraudsters exploit names of Azerbaijani athletes to collect money

Wrestling
News
26 November 2024 12:26
Azerbaijan's former Greco-Roman wrestler Taleh Mammadov has fallen victim to a fraudulent scheme using the names of prominent athletes.

Mammadov shared with Idman.biz that several well-known sports figures' names were used to collect large sums of money.

He recounted that he received a message from someone claiming to be an Olympic, World Championship medalist, and European champion, asking urgently for 200 manats due to a lack of funds on their card. Believing it to be genuine, Mammadov transferred the money without hesitation, even though the number was unfamiliar.

ater, he received another call informing him that people were requesting money using his name, and that's when he realized he had been scammed.

He also mentioned that former boxer Teymur Mammadov had informed him that similar attempts had been made using his name for the past week.

The veteran wrestler confirmed that he has reported the matter to law enforcement: “Money is being collected using my name and the names of other athletes. They've collected around 3-4 thousand manats using my name. If anyone is approached for money in our name, I ask that they don’t give anything. The authorities have already been notified, and I’m sure the perpetrators will be found soon.”

Earlier, Azerbaijan national football team player Mahir Emreli had faced a similar situation.

