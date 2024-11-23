24 November 2024
Turan Bayramov: "That matter was settled quietly" – INTERVIEW

Wrestling
Interview
23 November 2024 14:09
Turan Bayramov: "That matter was settled quietly" – INTERVIEW

An exclusive interview with Turan Bayramov (74 kg), a freestyle wrestler from the Azerbaijan national team, for Idman.biz.

- You underwent shoulder surgery after the Paris 2024 Summer Olympics. How are you feeling now?

- It’s been three months since the operation. My condition is satisfactory, but I still need time to be fully ready.

- When do you plan to return to the mat?

- I plan to start training in mid-December. By late January or early February, I hope to participate in competitions. My coaches will decide which event will be my first.

- This year's wrestling season has ended. Would you call it a successful year for you?

- I would say it was satisfactory. However, failing to win a medal at the Paris 2024 Olympics, for which I had trained for so long, was a big disappointment. I lost in the Round of 16, giving up points with just four seconds left on the clock. It was heartbreaking and stressful. Despite that, I can still consider it a good year overall.

- One of last year's most memorable moments was the controversy after defeating Italian wrestler Frank Chamizo at the European Olympic Qualification Tournament in Baku. Did you ever discuss the incident with him?

- That issue is behind us now. The controversy is over. Chamizo also wrestled in Paris 2024 but lost. The people making a fuss were pushing for his participation in the Olympics, and they succeeded. The matter was settled without further discussion. After the match in Baku, I approached him and said that anything can happen in sports. Frank took it well, shook my hand, and we parted on good terms. I have no problems with Chamizo. We even exchanged greetings from a distance in Paris.

- What are your main goals for the coming year?

- My primary aim is to win the European and World Championships and triumph at the Islamic Games. I genuinely want to achieve these goals and add new medals to my collection.

Emin Aga
Idman.biz

