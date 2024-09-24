24 September 2024
Azerbaijani wrestlers training in Minsk

24 September 2024 12:51
Azerbaijan’s freestyle wrestling team is holding a training camp in Belarus.

Idman.biz reports that in the preparatory process organized at the Sports Complex Stayki located in Minsk, the exercises are held together with the local team.

After participating in the Aleksandr Medved Memorial, which took place in the capital of Belarus last week, our team started gathering in that place. The preparatory process, which began on September 23, will continue until October 5.

The training held under the leadership of head coach Khetag Gazyumov, senior coach Jabrayil Hasanov, coaches Taimuraz Kokoyev and Sharif Sharifov is preparatory for the U-23 and senior world championships to be held in Albania in October.

Idman.biz

