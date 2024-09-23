23 September 2024
EN

Azerbaijan head coach: "It could have been gold"

Wrestling
News
23 September 2024 16:26
23
Azerbaijan head coach: "It could have been gold"

"We were represented by two athletes at this stage."

Oyan Nazariani, the head coach of the Azerbaijani beach wrestling team, told Idman.biz.

He evaluated the performance of his team, which participated in the IV stage of the Beach Wrestling World Series in Katerini, Greece. According to Nazariani, Ramiz Hasanov (80 kg) and Ibrahim Yusubov (90 kg) could have won higher medals: "Although Ramiz took 3rd place, it could have been gold. He achieved this result by losing in a tense match in the semifinals. But Ibrahim secured the gold as the champion. He is our world champion and a very experienced wrestler. He won silver medals in two competitions he participated in this year. Here, he took revenge from the Moldovan athlete in the semi-final and defeated the Turkish wrestler in the final.”

Speaking about the last - final stage of the World Series to be held in Poreč, Croatia, the coach said that this stage is held with a points system like the World Championship, which is different from the others: "In the final, more points are awarded than in the other 4 stages. Therefore, it is very important for us. The points earned here can change the ranking order. Each series gives the champion 10,000 points, while the final round is worth 40,000 points. That's why we don't have much time. We will rest for a short time. Soon we will start our training in earnest. I hope that we will perform well here and raise our national flag."

The final stage of the World Series will be held on October 12-13.

Banuchichek Huseynli
Idman.biz

Tags:

Related news

2 World Series medals from Azerbaijani beach wrestlers
13:00
Wrestling

2 World Series medals from Azerbaijani beach wrestlers

The Beach Wrestling World Series IV stage was held in Katerini
Azerbaijani freestyle wrestlers win 8 medals in Minsk
22 September 11:01
Wrestling

Azerbaijani freestyle wrestlers win 8 medals in Minsk

The Aleksandr Medved freestyle wrestling tournament has been concluded
Chance to win 10 medals in Alexey Medved Memorial
21 September 10:16
Wrestling

Chance to win 10 medals in Alexey Medved Memorial

Medalists will be announced today
Oil Capital Cup: Azerbaijani wrestlers finish with 3 medals
21 September 09:54
Wrestling

Oil Capital Cup: Azerbaijani wrestlers finish with 3 medals

Oil Capital Cup, held in Atyrau, Kazakhstan, has been concluded
Azerbaijani Greco-Roman wrestlers to participate in international tournament
20 September 18:16
Wrestling

Azerbaijani Greco-Roman wrestlers to participate in international tournament

An international Greco-Roman wrestling tournament will be held in Tyumen
Beach Wrestling World Series fourth round begins
20 September 17:36
Wrestling

Beach Wrestling World Series fourth round begins

Tomorrow, the fourth round of the Beach Wrestling World Series will start in Katerini, Greece

Most read

Belgrade derby in doubt: Fans set fire to Partizan Stadium - VIDEO
09:58
Football

Belgrade derby in doubt: Fans set fire to Partizan Stadium - VIDEO

Broken bottles were scattered across the pitch, and oil was poured on the grass and set on fire
Real after 73 years - 5 penalties in 6 matches
22 September 14:09
World football

Real after 73 years - 5 penalties in 6 matches

Real won the right to take penalty kicks 5 times in the first 6 rounds of La Liga
FIDE Chess Olympiad: Azerbaijan against Mongolia and Cuba
21 September 14:00
Chess

FIDE Chess Olympiad: Azerbaijan against Mongolia and Cuba

Today the games of the X round will be held
Next 3 points from Shamakhi, Qarabag defeat Neftchi - VIDEO
20 September 22:21
Football

Next 3 points from Shamakhi, Qarabag defeat Neftchi - VIDEO

The VII round of the Azerbaijan Premier League has started today