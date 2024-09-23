Azerbaijan head coach: "It could have been gold"

"We were represented by two athletes at this stage."

Oyan Nazariani, the head coach of the Azerbaijani beach wrestling team, told Idman.biz.

He evaluated the performance of his team, which participated in the IV stage of the Beach Wrestling World Series in Katerini, Greece. According to Nazariani, Ramiz Hasanov (80 kg) and Ibrahim Yusubov (90 kg) could have won higher medals: "Although Ramiz took 3rd place, it could have been gold. He achieved this result by losing in a tense match in the semifinals. But Ibrahim secured the gold as the champion. He is our world champion and a very experienced wrestler. He won silver medals in two competitions he participated in this year. Here, he took revenge from the Moldovan athlete in the semi-final and defeated the Turkish wrestler in the final.”

Speaking about the last - final stage of the World Series to be held in Poreč, Croatia, the coach said that this stage is held with a points system like the World Championship, which is different from the others: "In the final, more points are awarded than in the other 4 stages. Therefore, it is very important for us. The points earned here can change the ranking order. Each series gives the champion 10,000 points, while the final round is worth 40,000 points. That's why we don't have much time. We will rest for a short time. Soon we will start our training in earnest. I hope that we will perform well here and raise our national flag."

The final stage of the World Series will be held on October 12-13.

Banuchichek Huseynli

Idman.biz