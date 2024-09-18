LAST CONDITION of Aliabbas Rzazade after surgery

"My competitions will start in 2025. I will try to be ready by February and March and wrestle in ranking tournaments."

Aliabbas Rzazde, a freestyle wrestler of the Azerbaijan national team, told Idman.biz. Aliabbas, who was injured, underwent surgery on his left shoulder and left wrist a few days ago. The young athlete said that he will gather himself in order to return to the competitions sooner: "I am getting better every day. After 14 days, the cast of my hand will be removed. Rehabilitation and physiotherapy will begin. After that, I will start training slowly. After 6 months, I will start training on the carpet. It may be sooner than that. We have said a maximum of 6 months. I will try to recover faster."

Rzazade also spoke about how his injury prevented him from successfully performing at the last Olympic Games held in Paris: "One month before the Olympic Games, I seriously injured my shoulder in a competition held in Budapest. I could not prepare for the competition as I wanted. I lost in the Olympic Games to the athlete whom I easily won 1 month ago. It was caused by an injury. Because of my injury, I could not work as I wanted in training. Losing in Paris was one of my worst days. I didn't think I would lose even if I came out on the mat injured. After that, I will prepare more seriously and responsibly so that I can participate in the next Olympic Games and get a good result there."

Aliabbas Rzazade is the European champion and the world leader of U-23.

