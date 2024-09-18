18 September 2024
EN

LAST CONDITION of Aliabbas Rzazade after surgery

Wrestling
News
18 September 2024 14:23
6
LAST CONDITION of Aliabbas Rzazade after surgery

"My competitions will start in 2025. I will try to be ready by February and March and wrestle in ranking tournaments."

Aliabbas Rzazde, a freestyle wrestler of the Azerbaijan national team, told Idman.biz. Aliabbas, who was injured, underwent surgery on his left shoulder and left wrist a few days ago. The young athlete said that he will gather himself in order to return to the competitions sooner: "I am getting better every day. After 14 days, the cast of my hand will be removed. Rehabilitation and physiotherapy will begin. After that, I will start training slowly. After 6 months, I will start training on the carpet. It may be sooner than that. We have said a maximum of 6 months. I will try to recover faster."

Rzazade also spoke about how his injury prevented him from successfully performing at the last Olympic Games held in Paris: "One month before the Olympic Games, I seriously injured my shoulder in a competition held in Budapest. I could not prepare for the competition as I wanted. I lost in the Olympic Games to the athlete whom I easily won 1 month ago. It was caused by an injury. Because of my injury, I could not work as I wanted in training. Losing in Paris was one of my worst days. I didn't think I would lose even if I came out on the mat injured. After that, I will prepare more seriously and responsibly so that I can participate in the next Olympic Games and get a good result there."

Aliabbas Rzazade is the European champion and the world leader of U-23.

Emin Agha
Idman.biz

Tags:

Related news

AGF posted a video dedicated to the National Music Day - VIDEO
14:06
Wrestling

AGF posted a video dedicated to the National Music Day - VIDEO

Azerbaijani wrestlers showed their interest in Azerbaijan national music with smiles and love
2 Azerbaijani national athletes operated
17 September 11:54
Wrestling

2 Azerbaijani national athletes operated

Turan and Aliabbas are expected to participate in the training process of the national team after 5 and 6 months
Azerbaijani wrestlers at Oil Capital Cup
16 September 16:42
Wrestling

Azerbaijani wrestlers at Oil Capital Cup

The competition will continue until September 20
5th World Nomad Games: SILVER MEDAL from Azerbaijan
9 September 17:35
Wrestling

5th World Nomad Games: SILVER MEDAL from Azerbaijan

The wrester lost to Kazakhstan's Meirzhan Bereketov in the final
Another Azerbaijani wrestler secures medal in Astana
9 September 17:29
Wrestling

Another Azerbaijani wrestler secures medal in Astana

The wrester achieved this result by defeating Moldovan Maria Leorda
Azerbaijan’s FIRST MEDAL at 5th World Nomad Games Astana 2024
9 September 16:53
Wrestling

Azerbaijan’s FIRST MEDAL at 5th World Nomad Games Astana 2024

He won the bronze medal by winning over Mongolia's Gantuq Bayantur

Most read

Chess Olympiad: Men defeated by India, women drew with Ukraine
15 September 23:44
Chess

Chess Olympiad: Men defeated by India, women drew with Ukraine

The 45th FIDE Chess Olympiad continues in Budapest
World-famous travelers cross Caspian Sea - from Kazakhstan to Azerbaijan - PHOTO - VIDEO
17 September 18:55
Other

World-famous travelers cross Caspian Sea - from Kazakhstan to Azerbaijan - PHOTO - VIDEO

Both travelers traveled 186 miles (300 kilometers) to reach Azerbaijan
Oscar Piastri: "It's a great result"
15 September 18:11
Formula 1

Oscar Piastri: "It's a great result"

"Everyone in the team has contributed to this success"
Chess Olympiad: Azerbaijan vs. Lithuania and Vietnam
16 September 14:54
Chess

Chess Olympiad: Azerbaijan vs. Lithuania and Vietnam

Pairings have been determined