17 September 2024
EN

2 Azerbaijani national athletes operated

Wrestling
News
17 September 2024 11:54
5
2 members of the national freestyle wrestling team were operated on.

Idman.biz reports that the European runner-up and U23 World Champion Turan Bayramov was operated on his left shoulder on September 4, while the European Champion and U-23 World Champion Aliabbas Rzazade was operated on both his left shoulder and left wrist.

Both surgeries were performed by Elkhan Gasimov, chief physician of Liv Bona Dea hospital. Turan and Aliabbas are expected to participate in the training process of the national team after 5 and 6 months.

