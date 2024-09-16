Azerbaijani wrestlers at Oil Capital Cup

The Oil Capital Cup in freestyle and Greco-Roman wrestling will start tomorrow in Atyrau, Kazakhstan.

Freestyle wrestlers will represent Azerbaijan in the international competition, Idman.biz reports.

Musa Aghayev (65 kg), Kanan Heybatov (70 kg), and Ashraf Ashirov (79 kg) will compete in the traditional tournament under the leadership of coach Ashraf Aliyev.

On September 19, Musa will appear on the mat. The next day Kanan and Ashraf will wrestle.

The competition will continue until September 20.

Idman.biz