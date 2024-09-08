10 September 2024
EN

World Championship: Khetag Karsanov bags silver

Wrestling
News
8 September 2024 09:45
The U20 World Wrestling Championships 2024 are being contested at the Pontevedra Municipal Sports Hall in Spain.

The freestyle wrestlers joined the fight on the 5th day of the competition, Idman.biz reports.

Azerbaijan's five members appeared on the mat.

U20 World Wrestling Championship
Freestyle
Final

97 kg
Khetag Karsanov did not give any chance to his opponent Aitenir Maksatov (Kyrgyzstan) in the first match, 11:0. After that, Khetag defeated Rifat Eren (Turkiye) 2:1 in a tense fight and advanced to the semifinals. His next opponent was Slovakian Adam Jaksik. Azerbaijan's athlete won with a score of 5:0 and became a finalist. Karsanov met Rizabek Aitmukan from Kazakhstan in the decisive match and lost 10:0.

So far, Azerbaijan have two silver and two bronze medals at the World Championship. Earlier, Joju Samadov (87 kg) bagged silver and Ruslan Nurullayev (72 kg) secured bronze medals in the Greco-Roman wrestling. In women's wrestling, Nargiz Samadova (55 kg) finished third. The annual competition will run from September 2 to 8.

