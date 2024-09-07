World championship: Novruzov is in the semi-finals, 3 Azerbaijani wrestlers keep their chance for bronze

The U-20 World Wrestling Championship held in Pontevedra, Spain continues.

On the 6th day of the competition, the next freestyle wrestlers joined the fight, Idman.biz reports.

5 Azerbaijani wrestlers went to their first match.

U-20 world championship

Freestyle wrestling

Classification stage

61 kg

Jamal Abbasov first defeated China's Dengburile Dengburile and then Brazilian Benjamin Souza with a score of 10:0 and advanced to the 1/4 finals. Here, Jamal, who lost to Marcus Glenn (USA), kept his chance to wrestle for the bronze medal. For this, Marcus must qualify for the finals.

74 kg

Aganazar Novruzov qualified for the 1/4 final by first defeating the French Seyfulla Itayev and then the Chinese Ning Wang. Here, Novruzov, who defeated Kazakhstan's Yegor Angugi with a score of 7:3, got a chance to play in the semi-finals. Ladarion Artez (USA) will be Aganazar's opponent on the way to the finals.

86 kg

Sadiq Mustafazade lost to Alexandru Bors (Romania) in the first match and stopped fighting.

92 kg

Anar Jafarli defeated Nikita Goubarets 10:0 in his first match. He then lost to Sali Yusrefov with a score of 3:5. If the opponent advances to the finals, Anar will play a consolation match for bronze.

125 kg

Yusif Dursunov, who played in the fight of the heaviest, won over Aleksandre Abranishvili (Georgia) in his first match. Yusif eliminated Armenian Chakhatur Chakhaturyan in the 1/8 finals. Dursunov lost to Hakan Buyukcingil (Turkiye) in the 1/4 finals. If the opponent reaches the finals, Yusif Dursunov will go to the consolation match for bronze.

Azerbaijani national team won 1 silver and 2 bronze medals at the World Cup. Cocu Samadov (87 kg) won a silver medal, Ruslan Nurullayev (72 kg) won a bronze medal in the Greco-Roman wrestlers' fight. Nargiz Samadova (55 kg) finished the race in third place. The World Championship will end on September 8.

