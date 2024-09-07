10 September 2024
EN

World championship: Novruzov is in the semi-finals, 3 Azerbaijani wrestlers keep their chance for bronze

Wrestling
News
7 September 2024 17:47
165
World championship: Novruzov is in the semi-finals, 3 Azerbaijani wrestlers keep their chance for bronze

The U-20 World Wrestling Championship held in Pontevedra, Spain continues.

On the 6th day of the competition, the next freestyle wrestlers joined the fight, Idman.biz reports.

5 Azerbaijani wrestlers went to their first match.

U-20 world championship
Freestyle wrestling
Classification stage

61 kg
Jamal Abbasov first defeated China's Dengburile Dengburile and then Brazilian Benjamin Souza with a score of 10:0 and advanced to the 1/4 finals. Here, Jamal, who lost to Marcus Glenn (USA), kept his chance to wrestle for the bronze medal. For this, Marcus must qualify for the finals.

74 kg
Aganazar Novruzov qualified for the 1/4 final by first defeating the French Seyfulla Itayev and then the Chinese Ning Wang. Here, Novruzov, who defeated Kazakhstan's Yegor Angugi with a score of 7:3, got a chance to play in the semi-finals. Ladarion Artez (USA) will be Aganazar's opponent on the way to the finals.

86 kg
Sadiq Mustafazade lost to Alexandru Bors (Romania) in the first match and stopped fighting.

92 kg
Anar Jafarli defeated Nikita Goubarets 10:0 in his first match. He then lost to Sali Yusrefov with a score of 3:5. If the opponent advances to the finals, Anar will play a consolation match for bronze.

125 kg
Yusif Dursunov, who played in the fight of the heaviest, won over Aleksandre Abranishvili (Georgia) in his first match. Yusif eliminated Armenian Chakhatur Chakhaturyan in the 1/8 finals. Dursunov lost to Hakan Buyukcingil (Turkiye) in the 1/4 finals. If the opponent reaches the finals, Yusif Dursunov will go to the consolation match for bronze.

Azerbaijani national team won 1 silver and 2 bronze medals at the World Cup. Cocu Samadov (87 kg) won a silver medal, Ruslan Nurullayev (72 kg) won a bronze medal in the Greco-Roman wrestlers' fight. Nargiz Samadova (55 kg) finished the race in third place. The World Championship will end on September 8.

Idman.biz

Tags:

Related news

5th World Nomad Games: SILVER MEDAL from Azerbaijan
9 September 17:35
Wrestling

5th World Nomad Games: SILVER MEDAL from Azerbaijan

The wrester lost to Kazakhstan's Meirzhan Bereketov in the final
Another Azerbaijani wrestler secures medal in Astana
9 September 17:29
Wrestling

Another Azerbaijani wrestler secures medal in Astana

The wrester achieved this result by defeating Moldovan Maria Leorda
Azerbaijan’s FIRST MEDAL at 5th World Nomad Games Astana 2024
9 September 16:53
Wrestling

Azerbaijan’s FIRST MEDAL at 5th World Nomad Games Astana 2024

He won the bronze medal by winning over Mongolia's Gantuq Bayantur
World Championship: Novruzov and Jafarli on the podium
8 September 21:49
Wrestling

World Championship: Novruzov and Jafarli on the podium

Today, the U20 World Wrestling Championship, held in Pontevedra, Spain, was concluded
World Championship: Khetag Karsanov bags silver
8 September 09:45
Wrestling

World Championship: Khetag Karsanov bags silver

The U20 World Wrestling Championships 2024 are being contested at the Pontevedra Municipal Sports Hall in Spain
World championship: Khetag Karsanov will go to the final match
7 September 17:28
Wrestling

World championship: Khetag Karsanov will go to the final match

The U-20 World Wrestling Championship held in Pontevedra, Spain continues

Most read

Second defeat in a row from Azerbaijan - VIDEO
8 September 21:54
Football

Second defeat in a row from Azerbaijan - VIDEO

The Azerbaijani national team played their second game in the UEFA Nations League
Paris 2024: Raman Salei clinches bronze
7 September 22:19
Paralympism

Paris 2024: Raman Salei clinches bronze

The Paris 2024 Paralympic Games, held in the capital of France, continue
First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva congratulated Raman Salei on Paralympic bronze - PHOTO
7 September 23:04
Paris-2024

First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva congratulated Raman Salei on Paralympic bronze - PHOTO

"I congratulate the bronze medalist!"
26 years later, the same city, the same country: Azerbaijan - Slovakia
8 September 11:09
Football

26 years later, the same city, the same country: Azerbaijan - Slovakia

The match between Slovakia and Azerbaijan will start today at 20:00 Baku time