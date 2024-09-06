6 September 2024
World Championship: 5 of Azerbaijani freestyle wrestlers will take to the mat

6 September 2024 11:29
The U-20 World Wrestling Championship held in Pontevedra, Spain continues.

On the 5th day of the competition, freestyle wrestlers will join the fight, Idman.biz reports.

5 members of Azerbaijan national team will appear on the carpet.

U-20 world championship
Freestyle wrestling
Classification stage

57 kg
Bashir Verdiyev will challenge Caio Duarte (Brazil) in his first match.

65 kg
Aykhan Abdullazade's opponent will be Daniel Marian Sandu (Romania).

70 kg
Ramik Heybatov will face Ukrainian Bohdan Olenyuk.

79 kg
Emin Gojayev will try to be stronger than Adilet Nubekovich (Kyrgyzstan).

1/8 final
97 kg
Khetag Karsanov will face his opponent Aitenir Maksatov (Kyrgyzstan) in the first match.

Azerbaijani national team won 1 silver and 2 bronze medals at the World Cup. Cocu Samadov (87 kg) won a silver medal, Ruslan Nurullayev (72 kg) won a bronze medal in the Greco-Roman wrestlers' fight. Nargiz Samadova (55 kg) finished the race in third place. The World Championship will end on September 8.

Idman.biz

