Ruslan Nurullayev: "I could hold back my tears"

"I went to this competition for a gold medal."

Ruslan Nurullayev (72 kg), Greco-Roman wrestler of Azerbaijan's U-20 national team, told Idman.biz this.

He evaluated his performance at the U20 World Wrestling Championship held in Pontevedra, Spain.

The bronze medal winner said that he had been preparing for this competition all year round: "Although winning the gold medal eluded me this time, I am determined to make my wish come true at the upcoming U-23 World Championship. We were thoroughly prepared, attending numerous training camps and practicing daily, with even our diet carefully monitored. Unfortunately, my tactics in the semi-final and some questionable officiating were significant obstacles. Despite a tough battle for third place, which I managed to accept more easily, the unexpected result in the semi-final was a major disappointment. I am deeply grateful to my teachers for their support and motivation. After the event, I couldn’t hold back my tears, feeling the weight of not achieving the medal I aimed for. However, it's a comfort to know that I'm not returning home empty-handed."

Azerbaijan national team is represented by 25 athletes at the World Championship to end on September 8.

Banuchichek Huseynli

Idman.biz