5 September 2024
EN

World Championship: Ruzanna and Nargiz compete for bronze

5 September 2024 14:08
8
On the 4th day of the U20 World Wrestling Championship held in Pontevedra, Spain, the first medal winners in the women's wrestling competition will be announced.

The Azerbaijani national team has a chance to win 2 medals, Idman.biz reports.

Nargiz Samadova (55 kg) and Ruzanna Mammadova (59 kg) will fight for the bronze medal.

U20 World Championship
Greco-Roman wrestling
Bronze medal
55 kg
Nargiz Samadova defeated Chinese Liuxuan Chen. In the last dramatic match, Samadova won with a score of 18:13. Nargiz was defeated by Khaliun Byambasuren from Mongolia in the quarterfinals with a score of 2:6. Since her opponent qualified for the finals, Azerbaijan’s wrestler had the opportunity to compete for the bronze medal by defeating Madisyn Kathleen Grof in the consolation match for bronze. Her opponent will be the Japanese Karina Honda.

59 kg
Ruzanna Mammadova beat Poland's Nicola Wasilewska in the first match with a score of 4:2. Mammadova beat Chinese Yifan Zhu (4:0) in the quarterfinals. Ruzanna's opponent in the semifinals was Sakura Onishi (Japan). The match ended with the victory of the Asian wrestler. Ruzanna will face Komal Komal (India) for the bronze medal.

The Azerbaijan national team is represented by 25 athletes at the Championship that will end on September 8.

Idman.biz

