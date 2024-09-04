Joju Samadov: "It would be ungrateful not to consider silver a success" - VIDEO

4 September 2024
4 September 2024 11:40
"Like every athlete, my main goal is a gold medal, but I was lucky to get a silver one. I will work on my mistakes and try to win first place in the upcoming races."

Joju Samadov, Azerbaijan's national U20 wrestler, told Idman.biz this.

In the final match of the U20 World Championship held in Spain, Joju lost to Kyrgyz Asan Janishov and won a silver medal. He explained the reason for not being able to get the gold medal: "Each country was represented by number 1 wrestlers at the World Championship. In the 1/8 finals, I won over the winner of the European Championship from Serbia, and in the quarterfinals, I defeated the Armenian wrestler. Despite the injustices in the semifinals, I managed to qualify for the gold match. My bouts up to the final went as planned by my coaches and me. I wanted to wrestle in the same way in the final. It's just that the opponent had better endurance than me in. My goal was gold, but it would be ungrateful not to consider silver a success."

The silver won by Joju Samadov is the only medal of Azerbaijan got at the U20 World Championship.

Emin Aga
Idman.biz

